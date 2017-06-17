Based on the characters made famous from the long-running Archie Comics series, 'Riverdale' is a dark new addition to The CW's slate. Instantly a hit with the viewers who tuned in, the first season told the story of a murdered school boy, with the mystery being wrapped up before the first slew of episodes came to a close.

KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart star as Archie and Betty

One of the show's overbearing figures is Veronica Lodge's father, Hiram Lodge. All of this despite him never actually being shown on screen. Now with Mark Consuelos cast, the character will be seen literally when the new episodes debut, but what should we expect?

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been teasing the arrival.

"Hiram is a family man, he loves and treasures his wife and especially his daughter," the executive producer explained in a chat with EW. "But there's no denying that we've built up someone who has very dark dealings and who has a criminal past.

"He's not like the Serpents, who are a street-level gang. He's operating at a much higher level and has tentacles everywhere. The question will be: Is Hiram truly reformed? What does he want? How does Veronica figure into his plans? How will Archie figure into his plans?"

Archie is of course brought up by the EP because of his current relationship with Veronica. Making a good first impression on his partner's father is going to be one of the most important things he can do moving into season 2, but with his own father's life in the balance following that cliffhanger season 1 ending, he may not be in the best frame of mind.

Whether or not Hiram is the scary figure he's been built up to be, there's a lot more trouble coming to 'Riverdale'. Jason Blossom's murder may have been solved, but the fallout of that coupled with everything else set to come could make for some brilliant viewing.

More: Betty May Have To Fight For Jughead In 'Riverdale' Season 2

'Riverdale' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 set to debut on The CW in the US on Wednesday, October 11. It'll then likely return on Netflix in the UK every Thursday following its US premiere.