Marilyn Manson has unveiled the uber creepy video for his first single of the year, 'Tattooed In Reverse'. It's taken from his tenth studio album 'Heaven Upside Down' and has a full-on 'American Horror Story' vibe.
Directed by Bill Yukich, the video features a mass of dancers in blank, eyeless masks while a young woman finds herself waking on an operating table being groped by mad nurses. She's portrayed by the model Glo Taylorr, while Courtney Love and Lisa Marie Presley make cameo appearances as the nurses.
'Tattooed In Reverse' has been produced and co-written by Tyler Bates and is definitely one of the more catchy numbers on 'Heaven Upside Down', which Manson released in 2017 and which also featured the singles 'Kill4Me' and 'We Know Where You F***ing Live'.
Manson is currently in between shows on his Heaven Upside Down Tour, set to return to the stage in May. He was forced to cancel several dates last year after being injured by a falling stage prop in September at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
