We wouldn't have thought that Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber would get on particularly well anyway, given that they are as opposite as opposites can be, but it seems their celebrity feud over a T-shirt design has finally come to an end, and the text messages prove it.

Marilyn Manson at the 'King Arthur' premiere

The 48-year-old shock rocker was less than happy when the 23-year-old told him that he made Manson 'relevant again', and even less happy that Justin used his face on his own T-shirt range. But the pair are as cool as ever after an exchange of texts that saw Justin apologise profusely.

Marilyn Manson appeared on 'The Howard Stern Show' where he let the radio host read his texts to and from Justin, regarding an interview he did with Consequence of Sound where he made some rather unflattering remarks about Justin and his T-shirts.

'Bro, it's Bieber what's up with that article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction', Justin told Manson. 'Also, if anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that if I came off as an a**hole or even just was an a**hole I'm sorry?'

Manson simply responded with 'Words', and then elaborated with the message: 'That was exaggerated. You were just you being you. No beef here.' When Howard Stern quizzed the rocker further about that, he admitted that 'you were just being you' could have meant 'you're just being an a**hole, or whatever'.

'Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off', Justin continued. 'Again, my bad, if I was an a**hole that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that.'

Manson's apparently not one to hold a grudge, because he even suggested a collaboration to prove that there was no beef between them. 'We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let's turn it upside-down and f**k the press and do something together', he said. 'It will be the best. And don't apologize, you weren't an a**hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you.'

The whole ordeal was in regards to a shirt bearing the phrase 'Bigger than Satan... Bieber' which used Manson's image. Justin's team claimed that they were given permission to use it, but Manson denied that such a conversation took place, telling Consequence of Sound that he was 'wearing the shirt that had his name on [Manson's] shirt' and he said to Manson, 'I made you relevant again.'

'He was a real piece of s**t in the way he had the arrogance to say that', said Manson.