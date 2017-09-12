As he prepares to embark on his world tour this Fall, Marilyn Manson has announced the forthcoming release of his tenth studio album 'Heaven Upside Down'. It's definitely nothing like his previous release, but you can't hear similarities to his 90s albums you're not listening hard enough.

Marilyn Manson at 'King Arthur' premiere

The lead single from the record, 'We Know Where You F***ing Live', premiered as Zane Lowe's World Record on Beats1 and has all the ferocity that you'd expect from a classic Manson anthem. The 10-track album was recorded in Los Angeles and sees him reunite with producer Tyler Bates with whom he collaborated on 2015's 'The Pale Emperor' - an album which reached number 8 in the US charts.

While he's absent from this album, Marilyn Manson has been talking a lot about chart-topping rap newcomer Lil Uzi Vert with whom he plans to work on the follow up to 'Luv Is Rage 2'. 'He wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing', Manson told XXL. 'Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to f*** the world up more.'

On September 17th, Marilyn Manson will kick off the North American leg of his world tour at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland. He will also play New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Kansas City, Denver and Phoenix, with two shows at the House of Blues in Las Vegas and appearances at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, Aftershock Festival and Houston Open Air.

On November 12th, he'll be starting his European run in Helsinki, travelling to the likes of Prague, Vienna, Berlin, Paris and Brussels before going to the UK in December where he'll end the tour at London's SSE Wembley Arena.

'Heaven Upside Down' will be released on October 6th 2017 through Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International.

Tour Dates:

Sept 27 - Silver Spring, Md @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa @ Stage Ae

Sept 30 - New York, Ny @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct 02 - Boston, Ma @ House Of Blues

Oct 03 - Huntington, Ny @ The Paramount

Oct 05 - Toronto, On @ Rebel

Oct 07 - Camden, Nj @ Rock Allegiance

Oct 08 - Columbus, Oh @ Express Live!

Oct 10 - Chicago, Il @ Riviera Theatre

Oct 11 - Milwaukee, Wi @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct 12 - Kansas City, Mo @ Freaker's Ball

Oct 14 - The Woodlands, Tx @ Houston Open Air

Oct 15 - Grand Prairie, Tx @ Freaker's Ball

Oct 17 - Tulsa, Ok @ Brady Theater

Oct 19 - Denver, Co @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 20 - Salt Lake City, Ut @ The Complex

Oct 22 - Sacramento, Ca @ Aftershock Festival

Oct 23 - Oakland, Ca @ Fox Theater

Oct 26 - Phoenix, Az @ Arizona State Fairgrounds

Oct 27 - Las Vegas, Nv @ House Of Blues

Oct 28 - Las Vegas, Nv @ House Of Blues

Nov 05 - Devore, Ca @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

Nov 12 - Helsinki, Fi @ Ice Hall

Nov 14 - Stockholm, Se @ Annexet

Nov 15 - Elsinore, Dk @ Hal 14

Nov 16 - Hamburg, De @ Sporthalle

Nov 18 - Munich, De @ Zenith

Nov 19 - Prague, Cz @ Tip Sport Arena

Nov 20 - Vienna, At @ Gasometer

Nov 22 - Turin, It @ Pala Alpitour

Nov 23 - Zurich, Ch @ Samsung Hall

Nov 25 - Berlin, De @ Velodrom - Ufo

Nov 27 - Paris, Fr @ Accor Hotels Arena

Nov 28 - Eindhoven, Nl @ Klokgebouw

Nov 29 - Dusseldorf, De @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Dec 01 - Nancy, Fr @ Zenith

Dec 02 - Brussels, Be @ Forest National

Dec 04 - Manchester, Uk @ 02 Apollo

Dec 05 - Glasgow, Uk @ 02 Academy

Dec 06 - Wolverhampton, Uk @ Civic Hall

Dec 08 - Newport, Uk @ Newport Centre

Dec 09 - London, Uk @ Sse Wembley Arena