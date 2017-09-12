The album comes alongside his upcoming world tour.
As he prepares to embark on his world tour this Fall, Marilyn Manson has announced the forthcoming release of his tenth studio album 'Heaven Upside Down'. It's definitely nothing like his previous release, but you can't hear similarities to his 90s albums you're not listening hard enough.
Marilyn Manson at 'King Arthur' premiere
The lead single from the record, 'We Know Where You F***ing Live', premiered as Zane Lowe's World Record on Beats1 and has all the ferocity that you'd expect from a classic Manson anthem. The 10-track album was recorded in Los Angeles and sees him reunite with producer Tyler Bates with whom he collaborated on 2015's 'The Pale Emperor' - an album which reached number 8 in the US charts.
While he's absent from this album, Marilyn Manson has been talking a lot about chart-topping rap newcomer Lil Uzi Vert with whom he plans to work on the follow up to 'Luv Is Rage 2'. 'He wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing', Manson told XXL. 'Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to f*** the world up more.'
On September 17th, Marilyn Manson will kick off the North American leg of his world tour at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland. He will also play New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Kansas City, Denver and Phoenix, with two shows at the House of Blues in Las Vegas and appearances at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, Aftershock Festival and Houston Open Air.
On November 12th, he'll be starting his European run in Helsinki, travelling to the likes of Prague, Vienna, Berlin, Paris and Brussels before going to the UK in December where he'll end the tour at London's SSE Wembley Arena.
'Heaven Upside Down' will be released on October 6th 2017 through Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International.
Tour Dates:
Sept 27 - Silver Spring, Md @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa @ Stage Ae
Sept 30 - New York, Ny @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct 02 - Boston, Ma @ House Of Blues
Oct 03 - Huntington, Ny @ The Paramount
Oct 05 - Toronto, On @ Rebel
Oct 07 - Camden, Nj @ Rock Allegiance
Oct 08 - Columbus, Oh @ Express Live!
Oct 10 - Chicago, Il @ Riviera Theatre
Oct 11 - Milwaukee, Wi @ Eagles Ballroom
Oct 12 - Kansas City, Mo @ Freaker's Ball
Oct 14 - The Woodlands, Tx @ Houston Open Air
Oct 15 - Grand Prairie, Tx @ Freaker's Ball
Oct 17 - Tulsa, Ok @ Brady Theater
Oct 19 - Denver, Co @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 20 - Salt Lake City, Ut @ The Complex
Oct 22 - Sacramento, Ca @ Aftershock Festival
Oct 23 - Oakland, Ca @ Fox Theater
Oct 26 - Phoenix, Az @ Arizona State Fairgrounds
Oct 27 - Las Vegas, Nv @ House Of Blues
Oct 28 - Las Vegas, Nv @ House Of Blues
Nov 05 - Devore, Ca @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
Nov 12 - Helsinki, Fi @ Ice Hall
Nov 14 - Stockholm, Se @ Annexet
Nov 15 - Elsinore, Dk @ Hal 14
Nov 16 - Hamburg, De @ Sporthalle
Nov 18 - Munich, De @ Zenith
Nov 19 - Prague, Cz @ Tip Sport Arena
Nov 20 - Vienna, At @ Gasometer
Nov 22 - Turin, It @ Pala Alpitour
Nov 23 - Zurich, Ch @ Samsung Hall
Nov 25 - Berlin, De @ Velodrom - Ufo
Nov 27 - Paris, Fr @ Accor Hotels Arena
Nov 28 - Eindhoven, Nl @ Klokgebouw
Nov 29 - Dusseldorf, De @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Dec 01 - Nancy, Fr @ Zenith
Dec 02 - Brussels, Be @ Forest National
Dec 04 - Manchester, Uk @ 02 Apollo
Dec 05 - Glasgow, Uk @ 02 Academy
Dec 06 - Wolverhampton, Uk @ Civic Hall
Dec 08 - Newport, Uk @ Newport Centre
Dec 09 - London, Uk @ Sse Wembley Arena
