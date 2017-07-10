Our thoughts are with Marilyn Manson this week as it's revealed that he his grieving the loss of his father, Hugh Angus Warner, who died over the weekend just over three years following the death of the shock rocker's mother Barbara. He paid tribute through social media.

The 48-year-old, who is set to launch his tenth studio album 'Heaven Upside Down' later this year, revealed on Friday (July 7th 2017) that his father passed away. So far, he has not informed his fans or the media of his cause of death.

'Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner', Marilyn wrote on Instagram two days ago. 'He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.'

It has only been three years since Barbara Jo Warner died at the age of 68 on May 13th 2014, having been living with Alzheimer's disease for eight years prior. 'To my Mother, the first and greatest believer in me... I hope I see you again someday', he wrote at the time. 'But not now, because I have more things I promised I would do. I'll make you proud and satisfied that you know you made the son you wanted.'

It's clear the singer had a rather close relationship with his parents, and last month posted a photo of himself and his father in full goth make-up for Father's Day on Twitter. 'For Hugh so loved the world he made me', he captioned the shot.

