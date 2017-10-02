Marilyn Manson has been forced to cancel nine dates from his Heaven Upside Down Tour after injuring himself on stage during his performance in New York at the weekend. His condition is currently unknown, though it's not thought that there was any serious damage to the singer.

Marilyn Manson at 'King Arthur' premiere

The 48-year-old was hurt after climbing and falling from a stage prop during his show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on Saturday night (September 30th 2017). According to witnesses and video footage, he was attempting to scale a large prop featuring two pistols before the entire thing collapsed onto the stage, crushing the shock rocker.

'On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short', his rep said in a statement to Rolling Stone. 'He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles.'

The incident occurred an hour into his set during his cover of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)'. It was only the third date of his Heaven Upside Down Tour, but it seems that his shows from October 2nd in Boston through October 14th in Houston will be rescheduled for a later date.

A number of crew members rushed to free Manson from the collapsed prop and he was later seen being carried out on a stretcher looking deeply pained. There was some speculation that he was rendered unconscious after his fall, but as of today it is unclear what his situation is or whether or not he is still in hospital.

More: Marilyn Manson talks apologetic texts from Justin Bieber

It doesn't appear that his injuries were too serious as he is still scheduled to perform on October 15th at Freaker's Ball in Grand Prairie, Texas, and a source close to him unofficially told Variety that he 'should be fine'.