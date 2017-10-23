It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Daisy Berkowitz; a founding member of Marilyn Manson's band, who has died at the age of 49. His former collaborators have spoken out with tributes to their friend and partner, including Manson himself.

Daisy Berkowitz, whose real name was Scott Putesky, has lost his battle with stage four colon cancer, four years after being diagnosed with the disease. He and Marilyn Manson may have shared many differences in their early careers, but the latter still has fond memories of working with the guitarist.

'Scott Putesky and I made great music together', he wrote on Instagram, alongside a very old photo of the pair of them together. 'We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to 'Man That You Fear' in his honour. That was our favorite.'

The pair first met in the late 80s and went on to form Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids which in 1993 was soon signed by Trent Reznor's Nothing label. Together they released debut album 'Portrait of an American Family' and EP 'Smells Like Children', and scored a hit with their cover of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)'. By the time the band got round to releasing album two, 'Antichrist Superstar', he had quit over creative differences.

Still, he was still credited on six songs from that record, and sued his former bandmates for unpaid royalties with success, also winning the rights to a number of unreleased songs. He later went on to collaborate with the likes of Jack Off Jill and Three Ton Gate. The former paid tribute to Daisy Berkowitz on Facebook. 'Saying goodbye to Scott, friend, band mate, artist, hero... RIP Scott', wrote Jack Off Jill, along with the Blondie quote: 'Always touched by your presence dear.'

Like Marilyn Manson takes his stage name from Marilyn Monroe and serial killer Charles Manson, Daisy Berkowitz took his name from Daisy Duke of 'Dukes of Hazzard' and 70s murderer David Berkowitz.