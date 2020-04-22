Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from hospital following her battle with coronavirus.

The 'As Tears Go By' hitmaker spent 22 days being treated for the deadly virus but she has been able to go home to recuperate in London.

A statement posted to her Twitter account read: ''We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London. Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.''

The 73-year-old singer was hospitalised with coronavirus at the start of the month, where she was said to be ''stable and responding to treatment''.

In a statement, Marianne's representative said at the time: ''Marianne Faithfull's manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.''

In 2018, Marianne opened up about her health issues, revealing she struggles to write because of chronic joint pain.

The singer shared: ''I've got this terrible arthritis. It's in my left shoulder, arm and hand. I recovered from all those awful things, like the broken back and the hip and bone infection. That was bad enough - then I got this arthritis. My mother had it too, so it's genetic, I think. I'm left-handed. That makes it hard for me to write or type. It's awful, man - but I get through.''