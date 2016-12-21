Artist:
Song title: All I Want For Christmas Is You
Time: 3:54 min
Year: 2006
Genre(s): Holiday
Label: Sony BMG

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is probably the newest festive tune to be labelled a 'classic'. It rightfully earned a multi-platinum certificate and a place at number two in the UK chart on its release as part of her seasonal album 'Merry Christmas'.

