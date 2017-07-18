Following the success of last year's E! docuseries 'Mariah's World', world-renowned pop sensation Mariah Carey is to become the subject of a brand new television drama series, set to debut on the Starz network; also the home of 'Outlander' and 'American Gods' in the United States.

Carey herself will executive produce the show alongside Brett Ratner ('Rush Hour' director), with the series' writer Nina Colman to serve as showrunner and also joining Carey and Ratner as an executive producer. Stella Bulochnikov, Teri Weinberg and John Cheng are also involved in the series' production.

While the show will be based on Carey's life, it's being pegged as a fictional take on what the star's been through. With that being said, if we see the show come to the small screen, it'll likely be best to take a lot of what we see with a pinch of salt.

Taking place in 1986's New York City, the show will follow the rise of a young bi-racial 16-year-old who overcomes all of the odds, including a difficult and challenging childhood, to become the highest-selling female artist on the planet.

That accolade is not something that Carey currently holds in the real world, but it's fair to say she's one of the most popular female artists we've ever seen. Having launched her career with five consecutive number one hits in the States throughout 1990-91, fans got their groove on to 'Vision Of Love', 'Love Takes Time', 'Someday', 'I Don't Wanna Cry' and 'Emotions'; five tracks that are as timeless as they are fantastic.

Now gearing up for another run with her Las Vegas residency, before setting out on a string of North American summer tour dates with Lionel Richie, it's clear that Carey is an artist who's managed to avoid the usual rot of popularity in the music business. Instead, she's gone from strength to strength, and hopefully we'll be able to find out a little bit more about how she's done that with this proposed drama series.

Deadline broke the news of the Mariah Carey-based drama series, of which we'll bring you more details as and when we get them.