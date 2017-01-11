Police are hunting for the person who vandalised Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the weekend, after the paving slab was tagged with graffiti that read ‘?’ next to her name.

The 46 year old singer took a shellacking on social media after her live performance on New Year’s Eve in New York’s Times Square was beset by technical difficulties and saw Mariah suffer something of a meltdown on stage. She later blamed her production team for the mistakes, and even fired her creative director.

Now, Los Angeles police are studying security footage to try to detect the vandal that daubed the question mark on her Walk of Fame star over the weekend, with the crime considered as felony vandalism.

Mariah Carey receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star back in 2015

TMZ reported on Tuesday (January 10th) that it cost the Hollywood Historic Trust roughly $1,500 to repair Mariah’s star, which she received in a ceremony back in 2015.

The reference the perpetrator appeared to be making was to an infamous 2013 interview in which Mariah claimed that she had never met Jennifer Lopez – saying “I don’t know her” – despite Lopez insisting that they’d met and spoken on several occasions. She’s also since claimed she doesn’t know who Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato are either!

It’s not the first time a celebrity’s star on the Walk of Fame has been tampered with, of course.

Back in October, shortly before the election, a man posing as a construction worker took a pickaxe and drill to the president-elect Donald Trump’s star. Jamie Otis later claimed responsibility for the act, saying that he had intended to remove the star and auction it in order to raise money for the legal defence of Trump’s sexual assault accusers.

