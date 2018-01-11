Game of Thrones has enthralled a legion of fans for seven nail-biting series with everyone asking just one question: how is it going to end? And it seems the average Joe is desperate to find out what happened as much as the world’s most famous superstars after Mariah Carey cornered GOT star Kit Harington at the Golden Globes and pressed him for spoilers.

Mariah Carey is a big fan of Game of Thrones

The Sun reported the legendary diva, who was attending the awards show’s after party, approached Kit, who plays Jon Snow in the show, and was "all over him" according to an onlooker.

The source said: "Mariah was touching Kit’s arm and shoulder and they were talking really intensely for a while.

"She was wearing a really low cut dress and he was being very polite and looking her directly in the eye.

"Kit kept glancing around as if he couldn’t believe it. Everyone in the whole party was looking over at them.

"Mariah is clearly a huge Game of Thrones fan, because she wouldn’t let him go! She was all over him.

"Everyone’s dying to know what happens in series eight, so nobody could blame her for asking for spoilers."

The 48-year-old One Sweet Day singer has been outed as a huge Westeros fan before by her former husband Nick Cannon in 2013.

The presenter - who shares twins Morocco and Monroe with the singer - said: "She loves it. She’ll stay up late watching it. I tried watching it a couple times when she watches it.

"She’s into ‘The Tudors,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ - it’s all the same show to me. I’m like, ‘Is Henry VIII in this one?’ I know I have to get into it, because she loves it."

Mariah has also previously appeared in a Game Of Thrones-style advert for videogame Game Of War.