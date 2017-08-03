It always seems like the more succesful you are, the more you get scrutinised over your figure, and that is exactly what happened to Mariah Carey when she dared to flash a little cleavage in a tight dress following her Hollywood Bowl concert earlier this week.

The 47-year-old singer wore a clinging black dress with a halter-neck that went right through her cleavage for the after-party of her LA concert on Monday night (July 31st 2017), and she shared the look on Instagram in a gorgeous photo of her and her boyfriend Bryan Tanka while they were hanging out at Mastro's Restaurant.

Even though she looked stunning as always, her fat-shaming followers couldn't get past the tightness of her dress or the amount of cleavage she was showing, and promptly inundated her with nasty comments about her weight.

Aug 1, 2017

'After the show it's the after party', she captioned the image, below which were replies the likes of 'You better cover those airbags, you're not young anymore it's gross' and 'Mariah, you need to lose some weight cause your starting to look like a whale'.

Hopefully, Mariah won't be taking these negative comments to heart, though - if we're being honest - she's probably more interested in her career and being a mother to her two children Moroccan and Monroe at the moment to care about what people have to say about her body. She even brought her twins up on stage on Monday for a rendition of her 1996 song 'Always Be My Baby'.

Mariah Carey continues her All the Hits Tour with Lionel Richie with a show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight (August 3rd 2017), and they also have shows set for New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Chicago and more, finishing in Seattle at the KeyArena on September 5th 2017.