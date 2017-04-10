Mariah Carey has reportedly split up with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, after just five months of dating, after the professional dancer reportedly became jealous of Mariah’s ongoing relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The glamorous diva and her backing dancer Tanaka grew close late last year in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of Mariah’s engagement to billionaire James Packer. In February this year, the singer went public with the relationship after three months of dating.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are reportedly broken up

However, according to TMZ on Sunday (April 9th), the blossoming relationship is now all over, with Tanaka reportedly envious of the continued closeness of Mariah’s ties to Cannon, with whom she shares her five year old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah and Nick apparently went on holidays together as a family, and attended parties and dinners together, which eventually drove Tanaka “insane”.

At the time of writing, though, neither Mariah nor any of her official representatives have commented on the report.

In an interview with the Associated Press two months ago, the diva had described Tanaka as her “boyfriend” when she was answering a question about her private life, later sharing a sizzling hot tub picture with him on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

“I'm just going to be like 'I really don't talk about my personal life’. Because that's what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said. “I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that.”

Mariah’s nine-month engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer fell apart in October last year, with reports suggesting it was because of the potential privacy intrusion of Mariah’s E! mini-series ‘Mariah’s World’. Tanaka appeared prominently in that series, and from that point they grew closer.

