Mariah Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov has hit back at the singer’s ex-husband Tommy Mottola, after her criticised her management team following her NYE performance.

The former Sony chairman had told Page Six that while he believed what happened to Carey, “could’ve happened to anyone”, he advised his former wife to “find her way to the right professionals for guidance”.

Speaking to E! Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, hit back saying: "I'm sure he's jealous because Mariah Carey is conquering every single medium despite him.

“So I'm sure Tommy Mottola can't handle it. I'm sure he's jealous because nobody's worked for him in 15 years and he decided to crawl out of his cave and dust himself off.”

“And you know what my response is? He can just shut the f**k up and mind his own business,” she continued. “He should shut the f**k up and mind his own business, he has some nerve.”

Mottola also criticised Carey’s management for letting her take part in reality show ‘Mariah’s World’, which heavily features Bulochnikov.

“I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show,” Mottola told Page Six.

“I don’t get it. That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent,” he added.

On December 31st Carey had been performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, when she encountered some embarrassing technical difficulties. But clearly unfazed by the drama, the next day Carey tweeted: ““S*** happens...Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”