Mariah Carey was placed in a very awkward position during a video link interview with 'Good Morning Britain' this week, when she was spontaneously asked about her feelings on the Las Vegas shootings. Viewers have reacted with anger over what many have deemed inappropriate questioning.

Mariah Carey at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

The 47-year-old singer was supposed to be talking about her forthcoming tour in the interview, but given the breaking news of a gunman opening fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Vegas - a city in which she regularly performs - she was asked instead her reaction to the shocking news.

'I mean it is what everyone's gut reaction is... I pray for the victims, have they caught the shooter?' She said. 'Wow, that's awful. Again I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible. You know I have spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing anywhere happening anywhere is a huge tragedy. I continue to pray for the victims. I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible.'

Many fans have slammed Piers Morgan for his line of questioning, given that it doesn't shine a good light on her as she talks about the situation while glamorously sprawled out on a couch in front of her Christmas tree at her Beverly Hills home - especially when she doesn't appear to know many details on the tragedy.

Rather than move to a conversation about her career, Piers decided to end the interview and catch up with her later. The presenter later defended his decision to question her about the news on Twitter. 'We told Mariah's people before the interview', he wrote. 'Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas.'

He later added: 'Was I supposed to ask her about her Christmas tour?'