Mariah Carey has addressed her now infamous New Year’s Eve performance, saying it “turned into an opportunity to humiliate me”.

In an audio recording uploaded to her Twitter account, Carey placed the blame on ‘technical issues’ with the production team, including an ear monitor which she said was not working.

"I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve and, in time, I will, but for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world," Carey said.

"It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control," she continued.

More: Mariah Carey's Manager Hits Back At Singer's Ex Husband Tommy Mottola

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating—specially when their ear monitors were not working at all.

“Listen, guys—they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me.” The singer went on to say that she will now be talking a break from social media, but thanked those who had supported her.

In the days immediately after the performance a source in Carey’s camp reportedly claimed to TMZ that the singer was ‘sabotaged’ by Dick Clark Productions in a bid to boost ratings.

More: Mariah Carey 'Mortified' After A 'Horrible New Year's Eve'

Immediately following the claims DCP issued a statement calling the accusations "defamatory" as well as "outrageous and frankly absurd”. "In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television,” the statement continued.

“However, our initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey's New Year's Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."