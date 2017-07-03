It's been quite the tough ride recently for Maria Menounos, whose not only got the ongoing struggle of her mother's brain cancer to contend with, but also recovery from the surgical removal of a tumour from her own brain. Thankfully, it looks like she's going to fine.

Maria Menounos at the 2017 Daytime Creative Arts Emmys

The SiriusXM radio host was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumour the size of a golf ball this year, which may have been benign but was ultimately still causing her day-to-day problems. She subsequently had 99.9% of it removed successfully, with less than 10% chance of the tumour returning at a later date.

It all started with a trip to her mother's doctor Dr. Keith L. Black in February over a suspected ear infection. 'He said, 'Your ears are the cleanest things I've ever seen. What else are you feeling?' I'd been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches', she told People. 'My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.'

She confessed to the doctor that she thought she might have a brain tumour and he booked her in for an MRI scan which confirmed her suspicions. Strangely enough, she probably wouldn't have thought it was something so potentially serious had her mother Litsa not been battling stage 4 brain cancer herself.

'The next week I started feeling better, so I was like, 'I'm clearly paranoid.' So I kept pushing the MRI', Maria confessed, though admitted she didn't cry when she finally had the MRI and got the results. 'I actually laughed. It's so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor-and now I have one too?'

She was ultimately booked in to have the tumour removed on her 39th birthday - not the most fun thing to be doing, granted, but it was certainly the gift of a lifetime to be free of the tumour. Litsa's condition remains stable, while Maria still has a lot of healing to do.

'I don't have my balance fully yet but as long as I'm holding on to Keven [Undergaro - her fiance], I'm sturdy and fine', Maria reveals. 'My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I'm getting stronger and stronger every day and I'll be back to normal very soon.'