Margot Robbie has described the time she once found a human foot on a beach in Nicaragua.

During a joint interview with Octavia Spencer, Armie Hammer, Robert Pattinson, Diane Kruger, and Bryan Cranston for The Hollywood Reporter's movie star summit, Robbie told the tale, that she first revealed when a director asked her to recount her ‘craziest story.’

“I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives,” Margot said. “I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal.

“And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere.

“Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived,” she continued.

“It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story.”

Margot then revealed her own crazy tale, telling the panel, “I once found – and no one guessed that this was me – I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua.” The bizarre story then caused fellow panelist Bryan Cranston to joke that Margot now "uses it as a door stop.”