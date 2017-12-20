The actress shared her craziest story during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Margot Robbie has described the time she once found a human foot on a beach in Nicaragua.
During a joint interview with Octavia Spencer, Armie Hammer, Robert Pattinson, Diane Kruger, and Bryan Cranston for The Hollywood Reporter's movie star summit, Robbie told the tale, that she first revealed when a director asked her to recount her ‘craziest story.’
Margot Robbie once found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua
“I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives,” Margot said. “I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal.
“And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere.
“Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived,” she continued.
“It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story.”
More: Margot Robbie Says Producers Need To Trust Directors "In The DC Universe"
Margot then revealed her own crazy tale, telling the panel, “I once found – and no one guessed that this was me – I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua.” The bizarre story then caused fellow panelist Bryan Cranston to joke that Margot now "uses it as a door stop.”
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...