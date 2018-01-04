She’s been one of the most celebrated and high-profile new movie stars of the last couple of years, but Margot Robbie has revealed that her parents were initially highly sceptical of her choice of career path before she made her breakthrough – frequently imploring her to “get a real job”.

The 27 year old Australian star of such films as Suicide Squad, The Legend of Tarzan and The Wolf of Wall Street has rocketed to superstardom in recent years.

However, after making her acting debut in long-running Australian soap ‘Neighbours’, her parents apparently could not take her career choice seriously as none of them or their extended family worked in the film or television industry, as Robbie told Vogue magazine, on the new cover of which she features alongside fellow Aussie actor Nicole Kidman.

Margot Robbie's parents pressed to get "a real job" before she found fame

“My family has no connection to the entertainment industry whatsoever, so when I started acting, everyone was like, 'That's fun, but when are you going to actually get a real job?.” She added: “That went on for years.”

Eventually, she landed her big breakthrough in Hollywood with her memorable role in Martin Scorsese’s blackly comic movie The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013.

More: Margot Robbie joined ‘Suicide Squad’ because of director David Ayer’s past work

Robbie is now being hotly tipped for an Oscar nomination off the back of her latest film, I, Tonya, a biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding. Despite her success, she says that she can always rely on her family to keep her grounded in real life and not get too wrapped up in celebrity.

“They're impressed for five seconds, and then they're (like) 'So anyway, the dog threw up today’,” she continued.

Her fellow cover star Kidman, 50, told the magazine she still feels “fortunate” to land roles, and views her job as creating opportunities for more women in the industry.

“I still feel like I'm the kid at drama school hoping to get a role. I always feel like I'm so fortunate and lucky to have the job. Part of my job now is to give back and help create opportunities for the next generation – particularly with female directors, because it is so imbalanced.”

More: Margot Robbie wants to surprise audiences with her new film ‘I, Tonya’