Though 'Suicide Squad' didn't exactly make the best impression on critics and viewers, the DC Extended Universe entry did manage to introduce one of DC comics' most infamous villains in Harley Quinn, allowing Margot Robbie to shine in the role and prove that she was the best actress suited to take on the character. Starring alongside the likes of Will Smith and Viola Davis, Robbie had her work cut out for her if she was to stand out, but did everything she could have and more to make a success of her role.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'

With 'Gotham City Sirens' in the works as well as the planned 'Harley Quinn and The Joker' film and a solo Harley movie, we should be seeing a lot of Robbie in the next few years, and we can't wait to get more of her unique take on the Clown Princess.

Because of the love surrounding the character and Robbie's take on Quinn, the actress is consistently asked about her experience on 'Suicide Squad' as well as the future.

Speaking as part of Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Robbie explained exactly why she picked up the role of Harley Quinn: "It just occurred to me, we’ve both worked with David Ayer. End of Watch, by the way, was one of my favorite films and the reason I signed on for Suicide Squad was because I love 'End of Watch' so much and I saw it about four times at the cinema."

Gyllenhaal of course led the 'End of Watch' movie, starring as rookie cop Brian Taylor and delivering one of the most memorable performances of his entire career; especially so for Robbie!

We imagine that there are a whole wealth of reasons for Robbie joining the DCEU - being a part of such a huge franchise in the movie world not only gives a level of security for an actor, but opens up whole new avenues of opportunity - but the fact that she's credited Ayer's directorial skill for her signing up should put some of his most vocal critics to rest. After all, she was one of the finest parts of the film, and somebody fans can't wait to see in DCEU entries of the future.

