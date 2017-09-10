For many, 'Suicide Squad' served as the perfect launchpad for some of DC Comics most recognisable villains to come to the big screen, with the likes of Will Smith, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie all making their debut in the DC Extended Universe with the film.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'

Critics may not have loved the movie, but it was certainly one that made an impact on the box office, collecting over $700 million worldwide and securing itself a sequel, albeit with a different director.

Robbie's take on villain Harley Quinn was one of the most lauded aspects of the film, and now, with the character not only set for the follow-up, but for a 'Harley Quinn vs The Joker' movie and a 'Gotham City Sirens' flick, it shouldn't be too long before Quinn makes her return to the big screen.

Asked by The Wrap when she'd be returning to the DC role, Robbie replied: "I think next year I'll be back in the fishnets wielding a baseball bat. I hope."

When she was questioned about exactly which DCEU film she'd be starring in next however, she was a little less certain: "Your guess is as good as mine at this point. I don't know."

It's disheartening to hear that there's still a lot of chaos going on behind-the-scenes when it comes to the DC Extended Universe, especially after the huge success that 'Wonder Woman' saw upon its cinematic release a little earlier this year. Those working on films are going to have to get their acts together if they're to stand any chance of following in those footsteps, instead of going down the same paths that saw 'Batman V Superman' and 'Suicide Squad' critically panned.

We've also got to remember that Warner. Bros is now working on a separate DC universe, in which they're planning to kick things off with a Joker origins movie. Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly being eyed up for the role, but with his age being what it is, it would certainly make for a strange origins film for the Clown Prince of Crime. Perhaps this version will be somebody who's a late bloomer when it comes to causing chaos and destruction throughout Gotham City?

With Robbie's Harley Quinn however, we imagine she'll be returning to the big screen in 'Suicide Squad 2' - directed by Gavin O'Connor - before any of the other projects that there may be being work going on for. With rumoured plans to film in the middle to late parts of 2018, the flick will likely hit movie theatres at some point in 2019. We can't wait.

We'll bring you more information on Harley Quinn DCEU projects as and when we get it.