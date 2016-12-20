The actress and British director Tom Ackerley have tied the knot, after three years of dating.
Margot Robbie seemingly confirmed rumours of her secret wedding yesterday, when she posted a pic on Instagram showing off her sparkly new ring.
The Suicide Squad star was reported to have wed fiancé Tom Ackerley in Byron Bay over the weekend and according to local media, guests were treated to some very unconventional food at the reception.
Speaking to Australian newspaper Northern Star, a source revealed that Margot and Tom said ‘I Do’ in front of over a hundred guests at a Coorabell location, 15km outside Byron Bay.
The bride is said to have worn an off-white vintage style, lace wedding dress and was surrounded by a 16-person bridal party, who were all barefoot.
As for the food, guests were reportedly treated to a BBQ and pizza, as well as Margot’s favourite food, Coco Pops, being served as the main desert. The chocolaty breakfast cereal was placed nearby the dance floor beside bowls, with milk and cream also on offer.
Venue decorations included hundreds of wildflowers with hay bales for guests to sit on and cocktails around the pool. A local duo provided live music, as guests danced throughout the night.
Margot and Tom have been dating since 2013, after meeting on the set of World War II drama Suite Francaise. The couple never publicly announced their engagement, but Tom was reported to have popped the question over the summer.
