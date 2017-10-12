The actress is reportedly in talks with the film with Jared Leto rumoured to be at the helm of the Playboy biopic
Hollywood A List actress, Margot Robbie, is reportedly in talks to play one of Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner’s wives in the upcoming biopic about the magazine tycoon’s life. The Wolf of Wall Street actress is believed to be in discussions with director, Brett Rayner.
Is Margot Robbie due to play one of Hugh Hefner's wives?
If the 27-year-old were to sign up to the project, she could be reunited with her Suicide Squad co-star, Jared Leto, who is rumoured to be taking on the role of iconic Hef.
Leto is reportedly keen to get Robbie on board, with a source telling The Mirror: "Jared is working on the movie with his buddy Brett and they're really pushing for Margot to have a major role. She's perfect for a part and he's not going to give up until she accepts."
It's unknown which of the late tycoon's wives Robbie would play; Hefner was married three times during his life, first to student Mildred Williams, then to Playmate Kimberley Conrad, and lastly to Playmate of the Month Crystal Harris.
Hef married his third wife in 2012 but the pair had previously hit stumbling blocks in their relationship.
Harris began dating Hefner when she was 22 years old. The couple was originally set to marry two years later, in 2011, but Harris called it off just days before the wedding due to cold feet. However, they soon reconciled and said "I do" a year later.
The model signed a strict prenuptial agreement and is believed to have never been added the magnate's £40million will.
Hefner died at his LA home from natural causes and is expected to be buried in a plot in a Los Angeles cemetery next to Marilyn Monroe.
In 2014, Hefner once reportedly tried to recruit Robbie to feature in his magazine.
"She should be in Playboy! Send her a message!' the CEO once said. "We're ready for her. She would be great."
