Four super-heroines from the forthcoming DC movie 'Birds of Prey', which is confirmed to see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, have been leaked today giving us pause for thought on what adventures the new film may bring. So far we know little about the whole thing, but here is everything we do know.

Birds Of Prey Vol 01 Trouble In Mind

The Premise

Birds of Prey are a group of heroines and villainesses operating primarily in Gotham City, but also Metropolis in some of the comic book stories. It's intriguing that Harley Quinn should be leading the cast, given that her only appearances in the comics have been as part of another group called the Secret Six.

The Crew

The film is already making waves with regards to diversity in Hollywood, being directed by the award-winning Cathy Yan who not only helmed this year's Sundance Special Jury Prize winner 'Dead Pigs', but also happens to be the first Asian woman to direct a superhero film.

Christina Hodson, horror mistress who wrote the scripts for 'Unforgettable' and 'Shut In', is writing the screenplay for 'Birds of Prey'. She'll also revisit the DC world with the forthcoming 'Batgirl' film, which is appropriate given the 2016 comic book revival 'Batgirl and the Birds of Prey'.

While also reprising her 'Suicide Squad' role of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is also being credited as a co-producer alongside Sue Kroll in her first non-executive role and Bryan Unkeless of 'The Hunger Games' fame who also previously worked with Margot on 'I, Tonya'.

The Characters

Harley Quinn

She needs no introduction to those who met her in 'Suicide Squad' as the Joker's girlfriend and an unlikely recruit into the black ops team. She's also due to star in an untitled Joker/ Harley Quinn project, as well as 'Suicide Squad 2' and female criminal adventure 'Gotham City Sirens'.

Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'

Black Canary (Dinah Lance)

One of the original characters from the 'Birds of Prey' comic book series created by Chuck Dixon and Jordan B. Gorfinkel. She's supposed to be the best martial artist on the team and possesses an ultrasonic attack ability called the Canary Cry. He mother, Dinah Drake, was the original Black Canary.

Cassandra Cain

A recurring character in the comic books and the daughter of assassin David Cain and anti-heroine Lady Shiva. Mute, illiterate, a social outcast and a martial arts genius, ahe has been an incarnation of Batgirl in the past which makes us think she might possibly be so in the new film.

Huntress (Helena Bertinelli)

In the comics, she took over as leader after the departure of Black Canary, although the pair were united in the later 'Batgirl and the Birds of Prey' comics. She's a vigilante orphan whose family was killed by the mafia, and she has also been an incarnation of Batgirl.

Renee Montoya

She isn't part of the Birds of Prey as canon, but she certainly makes for a fine addition to the cast. She's a Gotham City police officer who also happens to be openly lesbian, and she does have a superhero guise of her own as the Question in the New 52 comics.

???

According to The Wrap, a mystery villain from the Batman comics who has never yet appeared on the big screen is set to appear in the film but there's been no word yet on who that could be. Of course, we have a few ideas. Some of the more memorable villains include Azrael, Clayface, Black Mask, Hugo Strange, Red Hood and Hush.