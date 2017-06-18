Fronted by former 'Mad Men' star Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale' is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and went into production in 2016, before hitting screens earlier this year in the UK.

Margaret Atwood will continue to work on the series

As the first collaboration between Hulu and studio MGM, the show had a lot to prove, but has managed to impress the masses throughout its first season. Set in the dystopian Gilead; a totalitarian society set in a location that was once a part of the United States, the area is ruled by a male-dominated Christian regime, where the rights of women are limited and based only on whether or not they can conceive.

Now with the first season wrapped up in the US and the material it's adapted from all used up, the show will continue with an original second season, but author Margaret Atwood will still have the chance to influence what happens, as explained by showrunner Bruce Miller.

"We had lots of discussions about what would happen to the characters after season one in small and big ways," the showrunner explained whilst talking to The Hollywood Reporter. "We've been talking about it ever since the middle of season one. There are things Margaret thought about a lot because over the years, and that's one of the biggest questions she's been asked, is what happens next to these characters. So it wasn't a question that I was bringing up to her for the first time."

In fact, the talks have been ones that have been going on before the series was even renewed for a second season.

"We continue to have extensive, deep and really fun discussions about what would happen in the future; what happens next," he added.

The collaboration looks to be the running theme throughout the creation of season two, with the showrunner citing the lack of a pre-written text as the reason more minds will be coming together.

When it comes to iconic works such as 'The Handmaid's Tale', it's always good to keep the original creator on board, especially so when extending the story past its original storytelling. Atwood will likely be one of the most vocal people behind-the-scenes, ensuring everything fans see when season 2 debuts sticks true to the characters and plot set out before it.

'The Handmaid's Tale' season 1 is available on Hulu in the US and continues on Channel 4 in the UK.