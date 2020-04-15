Marc Jacobs feels fashion will ''never exist as we know it'' following the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old fashion designer - who has his own eponymous luxury fashion label - thinks fashion will change hugely as a result, as he admitted so much about how him and his colleagues go about their business has changed in the wake of the health crisis.

He shared: ''I work within a team, and it's our daily interaction and it's life that stimulates and provides a catalyst for what me and my team create each season. So I wouldn't say this is the most creative place to be. Creating isn't done in a vacuum or a bubble. It might be done within the bubble of our fashion world, but it is the stimulation of the entire world that is the catalyst, that gives us the drive and the energy and the passion to create ... Until we discover a new way to work, until we create a new way to work, or a new end goal to work towards, we really have nothing to do. To carry around the past probably isn't the best way forward. What I do and the clothes that I make and the way we present a show, it feels like that probably will never exist as we know it, the way we did it.''

And the fashion designer insists ''creativity will never stop''.

Speaking to Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and Nigerian fashion designer, Kenneth Ize, for the first Vogue Global Conversations discussion, he added: ''Creativity will never stop, it's absolutely essential. Where would everyone be during this quarantine if they didn't have books to read and movies to watch? I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have something to get dressed up for every day. It's just vital to me, it's as essential as anything else ... Being creative and creativity are absolutely essential. It will always live.''