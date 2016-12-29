Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his third wife Shannon de Lima, more than a month after it was reported that their marriage had effectively broken up.

Court papers obtained by gossip site TheDirty.com indicate that the American singer filed for divorce in Miami back on December 16th. Us Weekly had reported nearly a month previously, on November 16th, that the pair had begun living separately after two years of marriage.

“It just was not working and they didn't have enough in common,” a source close to the ex-couple said back then.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima pictured in February 2016

48 year old Anthony, who was previously married to singer Jennifer Lopez, began dating the 28 year old Venezuelan model in 2012. They split up briefly before reuniting in 2013 and, the following year, he and de Lima got married in a small ceremony at his home in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

It will be Anthony’s third divorce. While he and de Lima did not have any children together, he has sons Cristian (15) and Ryan (12) with his first wife Dayanara Torres, eight year old twins Max and Emme with the aforementioned Lopez, and 22 year old daughter Ariana and an adopted son Chase from a previous relationship with Debbie Rosado.

However, he has remained friendly with 47 year old Lopez despite their split in 2011 and eventual divorce in 2014. They were widely reported to have shared a kiss together at the Latin Grammys earlier this year, and are currently working on a Spanish-language album together that’s due to come out in 2017.

Despite their closeness, reps have said he and J-Lo are “absolutely, categorically, 100% not back together”. Indeed, Lopez is now widely reported to be in the middle of a romance with 30 year old rap megastar Drake.

