Marc Almond will be hitting the road in October for his nationwide tour where he'll be playing spectacular orchestral arrangements of some of his greatest hits. Plus, he'll also be performing live a few excerpts from his new album collection 'Shadows and Reflections'.

Marc Almond to embark on a UK tour this year

The 59-year-old synthpop hero will begin his tour on October 3rd 2017 at London Royal Festival Hall before journeying to such cities as Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham, ending the run at Edinburgh Usher Hall on November 5th.

The 17-date tour will feature new arrangements of some of Marc Almond's most iconic hits, as well as those from his newly announced album 'Shadows and Reflections' which includes songs written by the likes of Billy Fury, Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, David Bowie, Burt Bacharach and others.

He'll turn 60 this year, and will also celebrate with a few special events over the year. Not only will he performing at Flashpoint Festival, Pride In Hull, Cheshire Carfest and Liverpool Pride in July, he'll also make an appearance at Brighton Racecourse in September as well as the Marc Bolan 40th Anniversary Celebration at Shepherds Bush Empire, London.

Earlier this year, Marc Almond released his compilation 'Hits and Pieces: The Best Of Marc Almond And Soft Cell', which entered the Official UK Album Charts at number 7 and featured a brand new single entitled 'A Kind Of Love'.

Marc is best known for his work with the 80s duo Soft Cell, a band which released their iconic album 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret' in 1981 featuring the hits 'Tainted Love' and 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye'. As a soloist, however, he has also found quite the success selling more than 30 million records across the world

More: Marc Almond at the 'Hits and Pieces' album signing

Tickets for all shows apart from London go on sale on May 19th 2017, with the pre-sale beginning on May 18th.

Tour Dates:

3 October - London Royal Festival Hall

5 October - Guildford G Live

9 October - Scunthorpe Bath Hall

10 October - Leeds Town Hall

12 October - Portsmouth Guildhall

14 October - Ipswich Regent Theatre

15 October - Oxford New Theatre

17 October - Birmingham Symphony Hall

19 October - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

20 October - Bristol Colston Hall

21 October - Cambridge Corn Exchange

23 October - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

26 October - Poole Lighthouse

30 October - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

31 October - Nottingham Concert Hall

3 November - Bridlington Spa

5 November - Edinburgh Usher Hall