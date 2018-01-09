Manic Street Preachers explore the beauty of the colour blue in the video for their latest single 'International Blue', which is taken from their first album in four years 'Resistance Is Futile'.
Directed by Kieran Evans, the video is set in Nice, France against a backdrop of the most vivid azure sky and sapphire ocean. Bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire has revealed that it pays tribute to French artist Yves Klein, and also described it as a European version of their 1992 'Motorcycle Emptiness' video which they shot in Japan.
'Resistance Is Futile' is the Welsh rock band's forthcoming thirteenth studio album and the follow-up to 2014's 'Futurology'. It was made available for pre-order in January nearly two months after it was first announced. 'International Blue' is a representation of the kind of melodic vibe we can expect from the new record.
'I think there's a certain naive energy and widescreen melancholia on the song that is reflected through the whole album', Wire told NME. 'It's a good representation of the almost 'Generation Terrorists' energy that we've got.'
Manic Street Preachers have eight forthcoming UK tour dates between April and May to coincide with the album's launch, including a show at London's SSE Arena Wembley.
'Resistance Is Futile' is set to be released on April 6th 2018 through Columbia Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.