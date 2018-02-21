Director: Kieran Evans
Artist:
Song title: Distant Colours
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rock

Manic Street Preachers go back to their Welsh roots in the video for their new song 'Distant Colours'; a melancholic exploration of the political state of the UK and Europe.

The video, directed by Kieran Evans, stars actor Sarah Sayuri who wanders the rainy hills of Wales in an orange raincoat with an umbrella. It opens with a series of lines from beautiful Welsh language poems by the priest R.S. Thomas, including 'Threshold', 'The Echoes Return Slow' and 'A Welsh Landscape'.

Taken from the new album, 'Resistance Is Futile', the song is all about the political disillusionment of the majority of the population. The record will mark their thirteenth studio album, following 2014's 'Futurology' which reached number two in the UK charts; their highest position since 2007's 'Send Away the Tigers'.

Manic Street Preachers have a set of April and May UK dates coming up, followed by summer festival appearances at Sataman YÖ in Finland, Penn Festival in Buckinghamshire and Y Not in the Peak District.

'Resistance Is Futile' will be released on April 13th 2018 through Columbia Records.

