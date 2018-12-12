By 1998, Britpop bands were on the decline yet for the Manic Street Preachers, the creative juices seemed to flow stronger than ever. The Welsh boys released their fifth studio album 'This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours' that year; not your typical Manics record, and one that went a long way in reinventing their sound. Given how unexpected it was, not everyone was sure about this release at the time. But in the end it proved to be a great addition to their back catalogue and is still relevant twenty years on.

When you look back at the singles, you realise why this was such a game changer for the Manics. They didn't have as much of the political outrage of previous albums, but that's largely down to losing their key lyricist Richey Edwards; the change is apparent in such tracks as 'You Stole The Sun From My Heart', though the likes of 'If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next' and 'Tsunami' showed that there was still fire within the Manics.

But the reissue of this album for the fans is not about the thirteen original tracks (after all, we already know and love them!), but all the extras including demos, b-sides and live rehearsal recordings. This is about hearing the band stripped back and gaining an insight into what some of the songs from the album could have sounded like, and opening up the debate about which version was better along the way. The third disc brings in the remixes as well as some interesting b-sides; the Manics are up there with Oasis for banging out a great b-side.

To make the 20th anniversary re-release of 'This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours' even better, there'll also be a tour to support it - and after this incredible reminiscence, fans will be itching to see it.