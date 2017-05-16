Manic Street Preachers have been around since the mid 1980's and over the course of those 30+ years they've always managed to find a way to re-invent themselves and keep their music current and relevant. However with this release, the band have taken a different step and offer their ever loyal fans a treat with a collectors' edition (not reissue) of "Send Away The Tigers" to mark its 10 year release.

As is the case with most collectors' editions, it's all about the added extras and with this release there is plenty of fantastic new additions spanning two CD's and two DVD's to keep listeners/viewers interested.

Naturally, the album itself is there but there are a few interesting extras on the first disc that are worthy additions. There's a brilliant (and unpredicted) electronic, jazz tinged cover of John Lennon's "Working Class Hero" as well as a number of demo versions of album tracks, which are sure to go down well with listeners. One of the most intriguing things about the inclusion of demo versions is that you can hear just how the recording process developed and changed each track, down to its individual elements.

The second CD is filled with B-Sides and rare tracks; one which initially stands out has to be 'Umbrella' yes Rhianna's huge single. Only with the Manic Street Preachers will you hear a John Lennon and Rhianna cover version on the same album. If covers aren't your thing, there's still plenty more for this disc to offer, including a beautiful acoustic version of 'Your Love Alone Is Not Enough' and 'Autumnsong'.

Whilst the CD on this release has many highlights, the best part has got to be the DVD which included the bands performance from Glastonbury in the same year 'Send Away The Tigers' was released; naturally on the set list was 'Autumnsong' 'Imperial Bodybags' and 'Your Love Alone Is Not Enough' with Nina Persson.

Glastonbury sets are famed for being 'best of' performances and the Manic's gig was no exception. An early highlight in the set has to be 'Motorcycle Emptiness,' a track that feels like it will never age.

Without wishing to give away too many of the surprises, the set ends (perhaps predictably) with 'A Design For Life' which never fails to have a huge impact on crowds.

The set from Glastonbury maybe over but the DVD is not. There are more delights come with the official music videos for 'Your Love Alone Is Not Enough' 'Autumnsong' and a fantastic track by track walk through of the album by the band; this gives viewers a great insight into the musicians minds and really brings another layer of ingenuity to the album.

If that wasn't enough there's also a rehearsal session at the bands rehearsal rooms which gives us a chance to see Mr Wire not all glammed up!

The Manic Street Preachers really know how to treat their fans and that is why they have one of the most hardcore following around even after all of these years.