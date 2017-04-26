Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his partner Peta Murgatroyd have been left unharmed but shaken after an incident which saw an inebriated intruder break into their home in Los Angeles in the middle of the night. Their 3-month-old son Shai Aleksander was also in the house at the time.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd snapped at a pre-Oscars dinner

The news first broke on 'Good Morning America' yesterday (April 24th 2017) when Maksim's eliminated 'Dancing With The Stars' partner Heather Morris revealed that Maksim would not be joining her for the interview because of the aforementioned incident which was quickly dealt with by authorities but left Maks unwilling to leave his family at the house alone.

'They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there', Morris revealed. 'They took care of it. So they're safe and Peta's okay. That's the most important thing.'

The police were called to Sunset Plaza Drive around 2 a.m. over what they described as a 'civil dispute', but Maksim explained exacty what happened at his Hollywood home on 'Conversations With Maria Menounos' later on.

'At like 2:20 I wake up [to] this loud knocking, I come down there's cops', he explains. 'They say there's a dude outside claiming this is his house... So yeah it was pretty wild. I guess it's an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house.'

According to Maks, the man in question was a former rock singer who appeared 'completely out of his mind'. 'It got to the point I obviously showed our renter's agreement and everything else on my house', he continued. 'We're renting this house... The guy is belligerent on some stuff, just showing some deeds... This guy had a friend who was even more belligerent drunk than he.'

It was at that point he remembered that he had an interview to do at 4 a.m. 'It was 2:30 in the morning I couldn't understand what's happening and then I had to get into the car do the satellite', he said. 'I called Heather I was like, 'Babe, I'm sorry I just can't, I don't know how to leave the house.' It's my mom, Peta, our nurse and a baby. It's like three chicks, half a human and me.'

He went on to say that he actually feels bad for the intruder for losing this 'great' house due to 'unpaid bills or something like that'. We're wondering if this is something that happens a lot in LA's rich neighbourhoods.