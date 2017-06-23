Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Major Lazer Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Glastonbury Festival United Kingdom - Friday 23rd June 2017

Major Lazer

Major Lazer at Life is Beautiful - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 25th September 2016

Major Lazer, Maror Lazer and Dancers
Major Lazer and Walshy Fire
Major Lazer and Walshy Fire
Major Lazer, Walshy Fire and Maror Lazer
Major Lazer, Walshy Fire and Maror Lazer
Major Lazer and Walshy Fire
Major Lazer, Walshy Fire and Maror Lazer
Major Lazer and Walshy Fire
Major Lazer, Maror Lazer and Crowd

2016 Global Citizen Festival in NYC - New York City New York United States - Sunday 25th September 2016

Diplo and Major Lazer
Major Lazer, Walshy Fire, Christopher Leacock, Jillionaire and Leighton Walsh
Diplo and Major Lazer
Diplo and Major Lazer

2015 Latin Grammy Awards Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Thursday 19th November 2015

J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mo
Major Lazer

Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Friday 25th September 2015

Wireless Festival 2015 - Week 2 - Day 1 - London United Kingdom - Friday 3rd July 2015

Bestival 2014 - Day 3 - Performances - Isle Of Wight United Kingdom - Friday 5th September 2014

Rita Ora on the Major Lazer stage during the Red Bull Culture Clash event at Wembley Arena. London, England - Wednesday 7th November 2012

Major Lazer

Major Lazer Quick Links

News Pictures Video Music Press Festival Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Maror Lazer seen performing at Life is Beautiful Festival held in Downtown Las Vegas, California, United States - Sunday 25th...

Major Lazer at Life is Beautiful

Maror Lazer seen performing at Life is Beautiful Festival held in Downtown Las Vegas, California, United States - Sunday 25th...

Walshy Fire and Jillionaire of Major Lazer on stage at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New...

2016 Global Citizen Festival in NYC

Walshy Fire and Jillionaire of Major Lazer on stage at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New...

Bands Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.