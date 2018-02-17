Based on the 'X-Men' spinoff comic series of the same name, upcoming release 'New Mutants' will be telling a story that's never before been seen on the big screen. A raft of big names including Maisie Williams ('Game of Thrones') make up the cast for the film, and it looks to be one of the most exciting superhero flicks of the upcoming months.

Maisie Williams puts some 'New Mutants' rumours to rest

Originally scheduled for release in April of this year, 'New Mutants' has been pushed back by almost a year following the merger between Walt Disney and Fox Studios, leading to a number of rumours surrounding the reasons for that. Some think that heavy reshoots will have to be done, with reports suggesting the film would become more of a horror than a superhero release. Others believed new scenes were being shot to tie 'New Mutants' directly in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Williams is now having her say. She takes on the fan-favorite role of Rahne Sinclair in the movie, also known as Wolfsbane, and is clearly excited to see what the world makes of her superhero films debut.

Asked by Screen Rant about production changes and if she'd be needed for reshoots on the film, Williams shot back: "I think everything you've just rattled off is just rumours. But we’re releasing early next year and I’m properly excited. I’ve seen little parts of it and I’ve done a load of ADR for it and it’s really exciting watching it all back. It feels a long while since we’ve done it, and I always enjoy going seeing little bits of it before it’s released, so I’m looking forward to it coming out."

ADR is short for Automated Dialogue Replacement, and isn't an uncommon thing for actors to do following their time on production. So, if we're to take Williams' words at face value, 'New Mutants' will likely look very much the same in its release next year as it would have looked if it had stuck with its original release date in April.

We imagine that the change in date therefore is likely down to Disney and Fox allowing space for their other movies to breathe. Overlapping releases is never a good idea, as not everybody will go to the movies more than once a month. With big releases such as 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', shoving 'New Mutants' in-between would have perhaps seen the flick drowned out of the race for the top of the box office. Let's hope it does well in February of next year.

We'll bring you more news on upcoming movie 'New Mutants' as and when we get it. The film's currently set for release in February 2019.