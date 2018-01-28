Fans may be a little annoyed that they have to wait until 2019 to see 'Game Of Thrones' come to its end with its eighth and final season, but the fact everybody involved with the series is so intent on getting those last six episodes right should provide some comfort, in that they'll be the best they could ever be.

Maisie Williams has starred as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' since the show's very first episode

Taking George R. R. Martin's currently incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' into the world of television via HBO was a huge challenge for creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, but one that they've excelled at. There have of course been a couple of controversies and complaints along the way by a vocal portion of the fan base, but overall, the series has been celebrated at most turns.

Series star Maisie Williams, who has played fan-favourite character Arya Stark since the show's earliest days, has been on quite the journey both in her personal life, and the fictional one she's been portraying on the small screen. We've seen Arya go from a wannabe fighter to somebody who is more than capable of handling her own, and is now on her final journey to claim revenge and respect for the Stark family.

What we'll see of Arya's path in the final season remains to be seen, but it'll be over a year before we're able to see any of the new episodes, if Williams' recent words are accurate.

Speaking with Metro, Williams opened up about her busy filming schedule on the show, revealing: "We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

The future is an exciting prospect for 'Game Of Thrones'. We don't only have this story to finish, but the knowledge that HBO have a number of potential spin-offs in development behind-the-scenes. There's plenty of opportunity for Martin's world to be brought to life in a variety of different ways, and so whilst the end of 'Thrones' will be disappointing, it will also serve as the start of a whole new tale to be told.

More: Kit Harington Says 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Could "Easily Let People Down"

We'll bring you more information on the final season of 'Game Of Thrones' as and when we get it.