Maisie Williams has denied reports that broke over the past few days, claiming that she had let the cat out of the bag in regards to the premiere date of the final season of 'Game Of Thrones'. Metro claimed that Williams - who plays Arya Stark in the hit HBO fantasy series - had said April, 2019 was the month in which the series would make its return for its final outing. Now however, the actress has taken to her Twitter to deny those claims.

Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date "quote" I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago. — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 30, 2018

"Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date "quote" I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago," she wrote. They're words that we must take at face value, though it's very strange to think that Metro would have placed a false quote amongst new ones that are talking about the final season of 'Thrones'.

April of course would be the month that lines up well with where the show has made its premiere in the past, but fans are now back to square one when it comes to knowing exactly when they'll be able to get their 'Thrones' fix. Still, there's always the chance that April IS the proposed date, and Williams has just had a telling off.

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'

What we do know is that 2019 is definitely the year in which the series will have its last hoorah, with just six episodes to go, allowing for a limited amount of time to tie up all of the loose ends and bring the battle for the Iron Throne and control of the Seven Kingdoms to an end.

We imagine there are plenty of twists, turns, shock deaths and brutal victories to come for the various characters involved. Let's just hope that it doesn't all end with the Night King wiping out all those fan-favourites we've come to know and love throughout the years.

We'll bring you more news on the final season of 'Game Of Thrones' as and when we get it.