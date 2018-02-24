The final 'Game Of Thrones' season may be over a year away from making it to the small screen, but that hasn't stopped the discussion surrounding the final six episodes of the smash hit series from reaching an all-time high ever since season 7 came to a close. Rumours have been swirling for months now, but nobody other than those working behind-the-scenes on the series, and the author of the books on which the show is based, George R. R. Martin, knows exactly what will be going down.

Maisie Williams and David Bradley in 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams is one of the most vocal members of the cast when it comes to hitting back at rumours and reports. Playing Arya Stark on the series ever since its first season, she's somebody the audience has seen evolve and develop not just in her role, but as an actress. Now, the majority of fans are hoping she'll make it to the end of the series alive and well, but nothing's ever guaranteed in the world of 'GoT'.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the actress broached the topic of multiple endings being filmed for season 8 to combat spoilers, and said: "Well I heard this, and I immediately thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings.'"

Kimmel would go on to remind Williams that HBO President Casey Bloys was the man who put out the claims of multiple endings, at which point the 'GoT' star would take a jab at President Donald Trump, replying: "But as we know, sometimes presidents don’t always tell the truth."

Williams would likely have been better off keeping this little white lie going, as any spoilers that now leak in regards to the show's final episode will be taken as gospel, rather than leaving the mystery surrounding a multiple episode shoot. Still, we cannot take everything we read online to be the truth, and we'll all only see what happens in the Seven Kingdoms, and who'll be sitting on the Iron Throne in the end, when all is said and done. It's going to be a long year!

We'll bring you more news on the final season of 'Game Of Thrones' as and when we get it.