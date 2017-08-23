Still reeling from the shocking events of the last episode of 'Game Of Thrones', fans are turning their attentions to what may happen in the season 7 finale. We know that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will be travelling to King's Landing for an audience with Cersei Lannister, but exactly how that goes down is anybody's guess.

Maisie Williams returned to her role as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'

We also know that we'll be seeing more from Winterfell, where Arya and Sansa Stark appear to be at loggerheads as to how they should progress in this ever-changing world of violence and politics.

The relationship currently shared by the siblings is an odd one, with Sansa looking to be the most level-headed of the trio of Starks currently in Winterfell (Bran is being very odd).

Speaking with HuffPost, season 7, episode 6 director Alan Taylor teased: "Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya's natural protector, something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising."

Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark has been through a major character evolution in the show

In the series' last episode 'Beyond The Wall', we saw Arya approach Sansa with a knife, and many complained about the strange circumstances that have led to the pair holding so much animosity towards one another. Having been through hell in their own unique ways, many were holding out hope that when they would reunite in Winterfell, it'd be a meeting of the minds after all of the character development and personality evolution the two have been through.

With Littlefinger pulling the strings behind-the-scenes however, he looks to have gotten his way and has the pair fighting. What his next move is remains to be seen, but there are those who think that this is all simply a ruse by the Stark girls.

We've seen how smart both Arya and Sansa have become, with the latter being trained to play 'the game of thrones' by Littlefinger himself. It could turn out to be the case that Littlefinger has taught Sansa how to manoeuvre in this world a little too well, which could be the final nail in his coffin, and a chance for Arya to strike another name off her list.

We're sure we'll get more answers when 'Game Of Thrones' season 7 concludes next Sunday on HBO in the US, and Monday on Sky Atlantic in the UK.