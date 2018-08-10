Fans have been eagerly anticipating the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ for what feels like forever by now, but for the show’s cast, it’s all completed, with the final scenes in the can last month.

When the HBO epic fantasy series finished, one of its most established stars, Maisie Williams, made sure she bagged herself a very special souvenir – her character Arya Stark’s brown leather jacket.

“I can imagine it being something that I’m like, ‘Oh, I was on this show once upon a time and this was the jacket I wore’. And my grandkids being like, “Please stop’,” she joked to BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw on Friday (August 10th).

The 21 year old English star, who has starred in ‘Game of Thrones’ ever since its very first episode in 2011 when she was just 14. Grimshaw also asked her about what it was like to finally say goodbye to the series that made her world-famous.

Maisie Williams has starred in 'Game of Thrones' since it began in 2011

“I cried a lot,” Williams said. “Get the Kleenex out. I bawled and I tried to do a speech… I got back to my trailer and I was like, 'I can't even remember what I just said’. I probably just whittled on for, like, half an hour… I grew up with these people. It really is like cutting an arm off.”

More: Maisie Williams says ‘Game of Thrones’ will not film multiple endings

While plot twists and spoiler are being kept firmly under wraps, Williams recently hinted at the possible direction of season eight next year when she captioned a picture at her last day of filming with the words “last woman standing”.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones,” Maisie captioned a post of her very bloody shoes. “What a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come.”

The eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is set to premiere in 2019.

More: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel set for production start in October