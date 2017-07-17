[Note: Spoilers for the 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere lie ahead.] Last night (July 16), fans finally got to see the first episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 7. With it came a number of big payoffs, while the foundations were laid in place for some mighty battles to come in the near future. It's fair to say that the story is moving along at a pace like none we've seen in 'Thrones' before, which is easy to understand when you realise that this is the first of 13 final episodes for the series.

Maisie Williams returns to the HBO series as Arya Stark

Made up of just seven episodes, this season has already had the anticipated Ed Sheeran celebrity cameo, to a mixed response, and seen a number of characters press on in their journeys of revenge, loyalty, love and protection.

One of those is Arya Stark, played brilliantly by Maisie Williams for all seasons of 'GoT' that have aired to-date. While we saw her meet Sheeran's character in the middle of the premiere, it was an earlier scene involving Arya that had everybody talking.

Opening up the episode, some viewers at first thought they were witnessing a flashback, as David Bradley's Walder Frey took to his hall, celebrating the Frey house with all of the important members of his family. It soon became apparent however that this wasn't the typical Walder Frey, and it wasn't a flashback scene at all. Instead, Arya had used her skills discovered with the Faceless Men to take up the face of Walder and poison the entirety of his House (or at least all of the male members).

Speaking about the future with Entertainment Weekly, Williams gave her take on one potentially shocking end the series could come to, which holds similarities to the premiere's opening scene: "I've always had this fantasy in the back of my head - I don't think it's a good ending and fans might not like it - but that somebody would sit on the Iron Throne at the end and then they whip their face off and it's Arya instead. I've always had that dream."

The ending would certainly be one that would split the fan base completely. Some would see it as a gimmick, but others would feel it was the ultimate way to end the series. Arya is one of the only people who could take the identity of a number of different people and see them sat on the Iron Throne, so long as that person is already dead.

If she does ever have an internal rumbling and desire for power, she'd have to quickly and quietly eliminate one of the big threats to the Throne - such as Daenerys Targaryen or Cersei Lannister - before stealing their face and acting as if nothing had ever happened, in character as the person she bumped off. It'll likely never happen, but it certainly gives fans some food for thought!

'Game of Thrones' continues Sundays in the US on HBO and Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic.