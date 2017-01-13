Who would've thought that getting shot in the head would boost your cognitive ability? Well, that's the concept behind Netflix's latest original film 'iBoy' starring Maisie Williams and Bill Milner. The new flick new later this month is based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Brooks.

Bill Milner plays Tom in 'iBoy'

Bill Milner from 'X-Men: First Class' is joined by 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams, 'Harry Potter' actress Miranda Richardson and 'Penny Dreadful''s Rory Kinnear on this new sci-fi project which has been directed by Adam Randall ('Level Up') with a screenplay by Joe Barton ('Humans').

Bill Milner and Maisie Williams star in 'iBoy'

The story follows a young teen named Tom (Milner) who goes to stop by his crush Lucy's (Williams) home, only to find a couple of gun-wielding thugs inside. He runs, but not fast enough to avoid a bullet to the head. Fortunately, he survives and recovers in hospital, but things aren't quite the same as they used to be. Because pieces of his smashed phone got lodged in his brain, he now has the ability to tune into radiowaves and listen to telephone conversations; he can also physically see information being shared digitally.

But it's not so much a gift at this point than a curse. He wants to use his newfound abilities to become a vigilante and take on the gangs as revenge for a vicious attack on Lucy, but he's out of his depth when he meets a ruthless crime boss (played by Rory Kinnear).

Rory Kinnear as unnamed villain in 'iBoy'

Last year Milner appeared in the history thriller 'Anthropoid' and he is currently filming an Irish horror movie called 'The Lodgers'. Meanwhile, in between 'Game of Thrones' sessions, Williams has been filming Percy Shelley biopic 'A Storm in the Stars', and is set to begin shooting the adaptation for Carrie Ryan's novel 'The Forest of Hands and Teeth' and Peter Hutchings drama 'Departures' opposite Asa Butterfield. She has also been rumoured to appear as Wolfsbane in 'X-Men: The New Mutants'.

'iBoy' will be released on Netflix on January 27th 2017.

Maisie Williams is armed and ready in 'iBoy'