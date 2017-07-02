There's no denying the incredible impact the first season of HBO series 'True Detective' had when it hit televisions across the globe back in 2014. Created by Nic Pizzolatto, with Matthew McConaughey leading season 1 alongside Woody Harrelson, the show followed one of the most intense and addictive police investigations TV has ever seen.

Though the second season included big names such as Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn, it failed to light a fire in the hearts of those watching in the same way as the first season, and so 'True Detective' seemed to be shelved for the foreseeable future.

Following comments made by HBO programming president Casey Bloys back in 2016 however, it was clear that the show would be high on his hit list of things he'd like to bring back to television.

Now according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, show bosses are looking to have 'Moonlight' and 'House of Cards' actor Mahershala Ali lead a potential third season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series.

The news comes just a few months after it was reported that 'Deadwood' creator David Milch would be helming the next batch of episodes, with HBO on a limited but still quite lengthy timescale to bring a third instalment to fans, if it indeed goes ahead. The network have the show locked in a deal through to the end of 2018.

Of course, with no official confirmations made about a third season, we're still quite a way off to finding out what storyline Ali would be working with if he does indeed come to an agreement with those working on the show.

Having proven his acting chops in huge projects and being a part of the Oscar-winning 'Best Picture' in 2017's 'Moonlight' however, we're sure he'd be perfect for the job.

We'll bring you all the latest news regarding the third season of 'True Detective' as we get it.