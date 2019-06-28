Artist:
Song title: God Control
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Madonna stands against gun violence in her new song 'God Control', the video for which sees an emotional re-visiting of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. It's taken from her album 'Madame X' which debuted at number one in June. 

