An emotional letter written from rapper Tupac to a young Madonna reveals the star broke up with the singer because she was “white”, it has been claimed. The pair dated in the 1990s when Tupac was just 25 and Madonna 37 – 18 months before he was gunned down.

Madonna dated Tupac in the 1990s

TMZ has obtained a handwritten letter written by the Changes hitmaker written from his prison cell which is set to go under auction later this month at Gotta Have Rock and Roll with a starting bid of $100,000.

The emotional note was reportedly sent to Madonna, now 58, when he decided to end their sexual relationship.

Dated January 15 1995 and written from prison, the Hit Em Up star's letter gave an insight into his relationship with the Material girl singer, then 37.

MORE: Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour Coming To DVD Soon

Appearing to explain why he called time on their relationship, Tupac explained: "For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardise your career, if anything it would make you seem more open and exciting.

"But for me, at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

The rapper, whose mother Afeni Shakur was an active member of the Black Panther Party activist group wrote, adding: "I never meant to hurt you. Can you understand that?"

MORE: Rocco Ritchie Makes Modelling Debut With Adidas

Madonna had previously claimed the pair had been an item romantically and his mother, Mopreme Shakur, confirmed that in 2015.

She said the romance had begun with the passing of a note during the star’s Above The Rim press day in 1993.

Madonna confirmed the duo had dated after being introduced by Do The Right Thing actress Rosie Perez, in an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show.

She said: "One time I was mad at [Letterman] when I said the f-word a lot, but the rest of the time was good.

"I was in a weird mood that day. I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time, and he had got me all riled up about life in general. So when I went on the show I was feeling very gangster."