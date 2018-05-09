One star who always manages to make a splash on the red carpet at every Met Gala she attends is Madonna. She blends art with glamour seamlessly, creating iconic looks that find their place in fashion history every single time. After her astounding religion-inspired look at this year's Costume Institute Gala, we look back at five other seminal looks.

2011 - Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

To pay tribute to this legendary British designer who died the previous year, this event featured a plethora of astounding looks. But Madonna's floor-length, star-spangled silk number in blue, designed by Stella McCartney, was the epitome of elegant Hollywood glamour - complete with her red lipstick and humble blonde curls.

Madonna at Met Gala 2011 (L) and 2013 (R)

2013 - Punk: Chaos to Couture

Arguably her most iconic Met Gala look to date, her rock chick ensemble by Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci shocked the nation. That she could still pull off stockings, a fishnet dress, lingerie and a studded tarten jacket at the age of 54 was remarkable. And that black bob was everything.

2015 - China: Through the Looking Glass

This look was a little more understated. She went for a Moschino graffiti number complete with a cape that had the words 'Rebel Heart' - her album - painted on it. As glamorous as she looked, she was a little outshined by Katy Perry's dress that year; she had also opted for a graffiti look, but it was ten times more vibrant.

Madonna at Met Gala 2015 (L) and 2016 (R)

2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Determined not to be outshined again, Madonna went right back to Givenchy for 2016's Met Ball. She wore straps all over her body, with thigh high leather boots and a sheer, floor-length cardigan. But she made sure to bare her behind as well as her breasts, with just two small pieces of tape concealing her nipples. She received criticism, of course, but she stood by the outfit as a political statement on female sexuality. Good for her!

More: The best dressed at the 2018 Met Gala

2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

A floor-length camouflage gown with an assault vest, a diamond grille on her teeth, a fleur-de-lis pendant and a handful of army netting sounds like a hodge-podge disaster in writing, but Madonna somehow made it work. She even reunited with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

Madonna at Met Gala 2017 (L) and 2018 (R)

2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Madonna reigned at this year's Met Ball, if not for her performances of 'Like a Prayer' and 'Hallelujah' then for her black Jean Paul Gaultier gown complete with a fishnet veil and a stunning crown adorned with crosses. Never has she immersed herself in a Met Gala theme more fully than for 'Heavenly Bodies'.