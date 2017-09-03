The Queen of Pop is also working on new music.
Madonna has moved to Lisbon, Portugal after buying a house reported to be worth £7 million.
The move is said to have come after her son David Banda joined the Benfica football team youth academy.
The singer announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of a kitchen with baskets hanging from the ceiling and writing: ‘I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!’.
Portuguese magazine Visão had already reported the move earlier in the week, writing: “Madonna is no longer a tourist, she now lives in Lisbon”.
The magazine went on to report that her 11-year-old son David had joined the Benfica football youth academy after a trial period earlier in the year and that he will be staying at the academy until he starts a French high school.
They added also that the singer had also purchased a £7million home in Sintra 20miles northwest of Lisbon.
On Saturday the singer announced she was working on new music, while praising the Portuguese capital.
‘The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,’ Madonna wrote on Instagram alongside a painting of herself as the ancient Greek statue The Colossus of Rhodes.
‘I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!’
