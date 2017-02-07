Madonna has been granted permission to adopt four-year-old twin girls named Esther and Stella from Malawi.

The singer previously adopted son David Banda from the African country in 2008 and daughter Mercy a year later. The 58-year-old is also mother to 20-year-old daughter Lourdes, from her relationship with trainer Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 16, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie.

Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi's judiciary said in a statement: “Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children.” The singer is now free to take the girls home with her to the US.

According to The Mirror, Madonna will now be under observation by the court for a year before the adoption process is finalised, and a home study must be submitted to authorities.

Madonna filed for adoption of the twins in person on January 25, but when word reached the press she denied that her trip to Malawi was anything to do with plans to adopt more children.

She told People magazine: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.”

In an December interview with Billboard, Madonna spoke about her love for Malawi, saying: "I’ve been working in Malawi for over a decade. I have a huge commitment and love for the country and I will never desert them. I adopted my two children that I’m so lucky to have living in my house right now."