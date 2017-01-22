Madonna delivered a powerful speech during the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, admitting that she had thoughts about “blowing up the White House,” after the election of Donald Trump.

The singer’s speech was broadcast live on many major news outlets, including CNN, who had to cut from their live feed after she dropped a series of F-bombs.

Express Yourself...............So you can Respect Yourself. On Stage at the Women's March In D.C. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

“Welcome to the revolution of love,” she began. "To the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalised people.

“Where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up.” Looking back to the presidency of Barack Obama, Madonna said America had slipped into a “false sense of comfort.”

More: Madonna Says Trump's Presidency 'Had To Happen’

“Good did not win this election, but ‘good’ will win in the end,”she continued. “So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning. The beginning of our story. The revolution starts here. The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal.

“Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist this march will never add up to anything? F*** you. F*** you!”

More: Madonna Gives Powerful Speech On Sexism After Being Named Billboard's 'Woman Of The Year’

After dropping the F-bombs, news networks including CNN and MSNBC cut away from the live speech and missed the singer saying: "Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won't change anything.”

Madonna ended by leading the crowd in a chant of "We choose love" before performing songs including ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Human Nature’, where she changed the lyrics to include “Donald Trump, suck a d**k.”

The Women’s March in Washington also included speeches from America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, and Scarlett Johansson. Watch Madonna’s Women’s March speech below: