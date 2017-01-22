Madonna delivered a powerful speech during the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, admitting that she had thoughts about “blowing up the White House,” after the election of Donald Trump.

The singer’s speech was broadcast live on many major news outlets, including CNN, who had to cut from their live feed after she dropped a series of F-bombs.

Express Yourself...............So you can Respect Yourself. On Stage at the Women's March In D.C.

